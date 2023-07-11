Hindu activists killed during both BJP, Cong govts in K'taka: Pramod Muthalik

Hubballi, (Karnataka) July 11 (IANS) Sri Rama Sena founder Pramod Muthalik on Tuesday said that Hindu activists have been killed in both BJP as well as Congress government.

Pramod Muthalik said that after the Congress government came to power in Karnataka there is an anti-Hindu atmosphere in the state. However, when BJP was in power, the Hindu activists were living under fear as well.

“BJP was demolished in the state. The Congress leaders are with Muslims,” Muthalik told reporters.

He said that BJP leaders are ‘nalayaks’ (useless).

“If you (BJP) had stood with Hindu activists, we would have celebrated BJP. What fact finding will you do? You blame Congress and carry out dramas,” Muthalik said.

He asked Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar why in the Jain pontiff murder case he has not taken the name of the second accused who is a Muslim.

“Why did you take the name of a Hindu accused? We are not going to leave this matter. We will teach a lesson. The Congress appeasement policy has only increased,” he said.

What does it mean by stringent punishment? The system is not right. The accused will come out from prison in one year. The Uttar Pradesh model should be followed here and the accused persons houses should be razed in Jain pontiff case, Pramod Muthalik demanded.

“Cruelty is cruelty and whoever may be the accused, his house should be razed,” he said.

Talking about allowing Nimaz in Vidhana Soudha, he stated that the state legislature is neither Makkah nor Madina.

“Do they think it is Makkah or Madina, this is a dangerous mindset. Vidhana Soudha is a sacred place. You give permission to perform Nimaz. This thing is communal and this is what we fight for,” Pramod Muthalik said.

