Himachal received 41,252 postal ballots: Election official

Shimla, May 28 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg on Tuesday said the State Election Department has received 41,252 postal ballots out of 44,562 forms accepted for the four parliamentary constituencies.

He said 29,619 postal ballots of those above 85 years have been received.

Similarly, 10,526 voters with persons with disability have cast votes, while under the essential services category 1,107 voters out of 2,433 have cast votes at the postal voting centres.

He said for the by-polls for the six assembly constituencies, the election department has received 2,575 postal ballots of those above 85 years out of 2,747 forms accepted.

Himachal will go to the polls on June 1.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.