Himachal minister wants early restoration of rain-hit highways

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Thursday met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari here and apprised him about the devastation caused by incessant rains and cloudbursts to the national highways across the state.

The PWD Minister also discussed various road and bridge projects at a meeting presided over by the Union minister with officers.

He urged for the allocation of funds for estimates of damaged roads and bridges submitted to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Vikramaditya Singh requested for speedy restoration and repair of the Manali-Mandi national highway, a Nalagarh bridge, besides other bridges and roads of the state PWD which were joining the national Highways, particularly on the Manali-Mandi-Swarghat highway as per estimates submitted by the state government.

Bridges at Pandoh, Bhuntar, Kullu, Raison, Katrain and near Manali area have also been damaged. He said the Chakki Pathankot bridge required immediate restoration and repair for smooth traffic.

The PWD minister said the Union minister assured to sanction Rs 300 crore under Setu Bharatam Yojna for reconstructing damaged bridges of the PWD connecting national highways.

Besides, he also directed to identify black spots of land sliding areas of the highway and make permanent solutions to the problem. He directed the authorities to take appropriate action so that funds can be provided for repairing and restoring the bridges of the PWD which were damaged due to recent heavy rains.

Member of Parliament Pratibha Singh was also present in the meeting and apprised the Union minister about the condition of roads in her constituency Mandi and sought funds.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.