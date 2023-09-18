Himachal BJP stages walkout over monsoon fury debate in Assembly

Shimla, Sep 18 (IANS) On the first day of the monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Monday, the main Opposition BJP staged a walkout after their demand for allowing a debate on the recent devastation caused by the rains under Rule 67 was rejected by the Speaker.

The BJP legislators were agitated after Speaker Kuldeep Pathania rejected the adjournment motion moved by the Opposition under Rule 67 with a submission that a notice for the debate on the devastation caused by the rains had already been received from the government under Rule 102.

“Since the issue is similar, I am clubbing both the motions so that debate can be held,” said Pathania.

As Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu started presenting the resolution on the damages caused by rains, BJP legislators, led by leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur, walked out from the House.

As per the resolution, the Centre should declare the calamity as a “national disaster”. The Chief Minister said the state “is hopeful the Centre would declare it a national calamity on the pattern of Kedarnath, Joshimath and Bhuj”.

Slamming the Opposition for doing politics over natural calamity and crisis, Sukhu said people had donated liberally towards the disaster relief fund and the BJP MLAs should also donate voluntarily.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.