Hillslide crushes tribal hamlet in Raigad, casualties feared

Raigad, July 20 (IANS) A major incident of hillslide has occurred in the Raigad district which crushed a tribal hamlet with more than two dozen homes, officials said here on Thursday morning.

At least 30 homes of the tribals were buried under stones and slush that suddenly tumbled on them as the region continued to be battered by torrential rains.

There is no information yet on the casualties or survivors from the calamity that occurred after midnight.

The top district administration, police and teams of NDRF, SDRF have been mobilised and rushed to the affected spot to mount a massive rescue operation.

The officials include Dattatray Navale and Sarjerao Sonawane deployed as OSD for medical aid, rescue and shelter arrangements operations.

Four ambulances have reached the tragedy spot and private hospitals in the vicinity have been told to extend help.

