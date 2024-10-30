Hetmyer returns as West Indies name ODI squad for England series

St. John's (Antigua), Oct 30 (IANS) Shimron Hetmyer has won a recall for the upcoming home ODIs against England as West Indies announce the 15-man squad for the three-match series.

The three-match ODI series begins with two ODIs at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (SVRS) in Antigua on October 31 and November 2, before the final showdown at Kensington Oval (KO) in Barbados on November 6.

Hetmyer's addition in place of Alick Athanaze is the only change in the squad is the only change from the squad that toured Sri Lanka earlier this month. He hasn't played an ODI for the West Indies since he featured against England at the end of last year.

Shai Hope will lead the West Indies during the series, while young gun Jewel Andrew gets another chance to impress after the 17-year-old recently made his debut against Sri Lanka.

Head Coach Daren Sammy expressed his excitement about returning to action against England. "Playing against England always provides a new challenge and reignites a rivalry that the players and the people of the Caribbean are eager for. Somehow, we West Indies always find a way to raise our game when we face England."

"This rivalry goes back for decades, and after defeating them last year at home for the first time in a long time in an ODI series, we’re ready to face the challenge of a strong England squad again. It’s always special to play at home, where the local support brings energy and passion to every match.

"With our sights set on qualifying for the ICC Men’s World Cup in 2027, we’ve selected a balanced squad that will no doubt push and compete with one of the best teams in the world," he added.

West Indies squad: Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr

Schedule:

First ODI: 31 October, Antigua

Second ODI: 2 November, Antigua

Third ODI: 6 November, Barbados

