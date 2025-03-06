Here’s why shooting in Punjab is a different experience for Neha Sharma

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Bollywood actress Neha Sharma took to social media to share her love for Punjab, describing her shooting experience in the state as something truly unique.

In a heartfelt post, she mentioned that shooting in Punjab hits her differently, and therefore she can't stop falling in love with the people and place. Sharing her video, Neha wrote, “Shooting in Punjab hits different..you can’t stop falling in love with the people and the place… #sanjog.” In the video, the 'Youngistaan' actress is seen sipping a tea as she says, “When you are a coffee person, but when you are in Punjab, you are a tea person. Cheers.”

Neha has been making the most of her time in Punjab, not only shooting for her upcoming film "Sanjog" but also immersing herself in the local culture. The video also showed the actress making rotis and posing in the picturesque fields of Punjab. Sharma is seen striking a pose amid the lush green fields.

"Sanjog," directed by Harish Gargi, will see Neha alongside Pollywood actors Jassi Gill, Happy Raikoti, and many other known faces. The 'Crook' actress had earlier featured in the Punjabi film “Ik Sandhu Hunda Si.” Directed by Rakesh Mehta, the action thriller, starred Gippy Garewal and Vikramjeet Virk.

Additionally, the actress will star in the highly anticipated Hindi drama “De De Pyaar De 2,” the sequel to the 2019 hit film “De De Pyaar De.” Helmed by Anshul Sharma, the film brings back the beloved cast with Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R. Madhavan in key roles.

Rakul will reprise her character of Ayesha Khurana, while Ajay returns as Ashish Mehra. R. Madhavan will play the role of Ayesha’s father, Dev Khurana. Alongside the lead trio, the film will feature an ensemble cast, including Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, and Inayat Sood in significant roles.

Neha, who made her film debut in 2007 with a Telugu movie, has appeared in Hindi films including “Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum,” “Yamla Pagla Deewana 2,” and “Tanhaji.”

