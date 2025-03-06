March 13 - 16: 4-Day Consecutive Public Holidays in Uttar Pradesh for Holi

March has begun, the festival season kicks into high gear, and people eagerly await the holidays. With Holi just around the corner, many are planning to spend quality time with family and friends. If you're one of them, here's some exciting news! It is now official that March 13, 14, 15, and 16 are Public Holidays in Uttar Pradesh.

The government of Uttar Pradesh has announced four consecutive holidays for Holi and Holika Dahan. That is, all schools, colleges, banks, and government offices in the state will be closed, providing everyone with an opportunity to enjoy the festive mood.

When Are the Holidays?

The holidays are to be observed on the following dates, as per the official calendar of the government of Uttar Pradesh:

March 13 (Thursday): Holika Dahan

March 14 (Friday): Holi

March 15 (Saturday): Second Saturday bank holiday

March 17 (Sunday): Weekly holiday

The four-day break is a wonderful chance for everyone, particularly kids, to spend the celebrations without the hassle of school or work. So if you're heading out on vacation or simply would like to stay home with your loved ones, this is your ideal time! Take advantage of this long break and make the most of memories with your friends and family!

Also read: Telangana Group 1 Results Soon: TSPSC Rubbishes Rumours