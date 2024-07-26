Here’s how to remain motivated to follow a healthy lifestyle

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Focus on the process of maintaining a healthy lifestyle is more important than the end goal, said a top neurologist on Friday, highlighting measures to remain motivated while on a healthy lifestyle journey.

Embarking on a journey towards a healthier lifestyle can be challenging, but staying motivated is the key to long-term success.

Taking to a post on the social media platform X, Dr Sudhir Kumar from Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad offered practical advice to maintain motivation while also achieving lasting health improvements.

"Focusing on the process rather than fixating solely on the end goal is crucial," Dr Kumar said.

Emphasising the importance of enjoying daily activities that contribute to health, such as walking or running, he said "Choose activities you enjoy, as this increases the likelihood of regular participation".

Dr Kumar also highlighted the benefits of starting the day early with outdoor activities.

"Embracing mornings can boost your mood and energy levels. The fresh air, sunrise, and sounds of nature invigorate the senses and fill you with positive energy," he explained.

Strength training is another essential component of a healthy lifestyle, he said.

"Incorporating strength training can improve overall well-being. This can be done at home if gym access is limited, but it's good to seek guidance from a fitness trainer to ensure proper technique and progression," said the neurologist.

Regarding diet, he advised to make simple and sustainable changes. "Gradually shift to a diet you can maintain long-term. This makes it easier to stick to healthy eating habits," he said.

Dr Kumar also stressed the importance of cutting down on sugar, including alternatives like honey and jaggery.

"Reducing sugar intake can diminish cravings over time. It may take a month to adjust, but the long-term benefits are worth it," he said.

He also recommended adjusting plate proportions from being carb-heavy to protein-rich. "This change can be introduced gradually to avoid significant resistance from family members," Dr Kumar said.

In addition, he suggested tracking progress by monitoring metrics such as weight, waist circumference, blood pressure, and blood test results. "Seeing improvements can be a powerful motivator," he said, also urging people to share the stories and inspire others which “can further boost your motivation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.