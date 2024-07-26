'Foodie' Vaishali Arora 'ends up eating even during rehearsals' of 'Udne Ki Aasha'

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Actress Vaishali Arora, who is currently seen in the show 'Udne Ki Aasha', is a self-proclaimed foodie who loves bingeing on snacks brought by her co-stars and crew throughout the day.

Vaishali, who plays the role of Ria, shared: “I want to share a funny behind-the-scenes moment that has happened multiple times. Ria, as a character, is a foodie. Akash makes yummy food and sends it to her, and she eats it. Every time I'm shooting, the production team asks what I want to eat and keeps it ready. I get so into my character because I’m a foodie myself that even during rehearsals, I end up eating."

"By the time we do the final take, the food is almost gone, and I have no space left in my stomach. One specific instance was when Akash made a red velvet cake for her. I started eating during rehearsals and had eaten half of it by the final take. Similarly, with the Dosa Sharma episode, I ate so much during rehearsals that I couldn't eat lunch later,” she said.

Regarding the monsoon season, Vaishali, who is not a big fan of the rainy weather, shared her love for Maggi and tea.

“I’m not a big fan of the monsoon, but my favourite thing to do during this season is to sit at home, have chai and Maggi, watch something funny, and laze around on my couch. When working, I keep sipping coffee to stay active and take strolls outside to get fresh air when it stops raining,” she said.

Talking about showcasing monsoon romantic scenes, Vaishali commented, “Yes, the monsoon does create romance. There’s something I want my audience to look forward to in the upcoming episodes. The chemistry between Akash and Ria will really unfold against a very romantic backdrop."

"Heavy clouds will set the scene for Ria to express her true feelings, and Akash’s reaction will be something to watch. I want my fans to stay tuned to witness this magical moment created by Akash and Ria. I’m eagerly waiting for it," she added.

The Rahul Tewary & Rolling Tales Production’s 'Udne Ki Aasha' airs on Star Plus.

