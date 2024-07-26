Philippines denies entry to 69 sex offenders in first half of 2024

Manila, July 26 (IANS) The Philippines has prevented entry of 69 registered sex offenders, mainly Americans, into the country from January to June this year, the Philippines' Bureau of Immigration said on Friday.

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that 58 of the excluded passengers are registered sex offenders or persons convicted for sex crimes in their countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

The remaining 11 are facing pending complaints or are under investigation or prosecution for various sex offences, he added.

Tansingco said 48 Americans account for the bulk of the excluded sex offenders, followed by four Britons and two Australians.

In 2023, the bureau said it barred the entry of 171 registered sex offenders, including 129 Americans, into the Southeast Asian country.

