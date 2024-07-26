Operations resume hours after bomb threat forces evacuation at Franco-Swiss airport

Paris, July 26 (IANS) The Franco-Swiss international airport of Basel-Mulhouse, situated in France, was evacuated Friday morning due to "security reasons," according to the airport authorities.

However, air traffic resumed at midday after a thorough security check, Xinhua news agency reported.

"For security reasons, the terminal had to be evacuated and is currently closed. Further information will follow," the airport announced earlier in the day.

BFMTV, a French news broadcast television and radio network, said that the evacuation was prompted by a bomb threat.

The airport has since reopened, and flight operations are gradually returning to normal, as stated on the airport's website.

This incident is part of a troubling pattern; the terminal faced multiple bomb threats at the end of last year, each resulting in evacuations, BFMTV noted.

