Hema Malini enthralls audience with dance performance at book launch of 'Chal Mann Vrindavan'

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Veteran actress Hema Malini performed a mesmerising dance, leaving everyone spellbound, during the book launch event of 'Chal Mann Vrindavan' in Delhi.

The OG ‘Dream Girl’ of Bollywood, Hema, who is also the Lok Sabha BJP MP representing Mathura parliamentary constituency, is the chief editor of the book ‘Chal Mann Vrindavan’.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was also present at the book launch.

The book launch event witnessed a fashion show by the designer Sulokshna Monga.

The models were seen wearing beautiful lehengas with the designs representing heritage and cultural sites of spiritual city Vrindavan.

The ‘Sholay’ fame actress performed dance steps, along with the models during the fashion show. Hema posed around the male model who was representing ‘Lord Krishna’, leaving the audience in awe of her performance.

Hema was donning a green and yellow ombre print saree, with a matching blouse, having prints of the ‘Braj’ on it. She completed the look with a neckpiece, maangtika, bangles, and tied her hair in a bun, with gajra on it.

Talking about the fashion show, Hema said: “I thank Sulokshna Monga. I went to see her dresses 10-15 days ago. I saw beautiful lehengas were kept with designs of Vrindavan. I said the book is going to release, so I had to have these dresses. So, I asked her to do a fashion show.”

“Normally, during a book launch there is no fashion show. But I requested her so she did this show. And I hope you all liked the dresses,” she said.

Hema elaborately outlined the motivation behind the publication of 'Chal Mann Vrindavan', its purpose, and the cultural importance of Braj.

“I am delighted to present the elegantly compiled Coffee Table Book depicting the mystical charm of the sacred Braj Bhoomi. Years of dabbling in politics, culture and the arts have made me realise how eager the artist in me is, to explore every aspect of Braj,” said Hema.

“My thoughts are enthralled by the revered past of this great country, and this kindles in me the desire to bring it to life on stage through dance, songs, and drama. Mine has been a sojourn in search of that bliss, and this Coffee Table Book is a part of this ethereal journey,” shared the ‘Seeta Aur Geeta’ fame actress.

Further talking about the book, Hema said it is based on the beautiful spirit of the eternal Vrindavan.

“What is Vrindavan? What draws people from the diverse background to the holy town of Vrindavan? Sant log yahan aate hain, kalakar, scholars, or Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. Swami Haridas se lekar pandit Jasraj ji, who used to come to Vrindavan and sing. He has told me many times. Meerabai ho, Surdas ho, sabhi sant yahan par aaye hain. Vrindavan has been a place for attraction always,” she said.

The actress said she has immense faith in the Lord Krishna, and she is also really blessed to become a two time MP from this beautiful place.

“This book is very close to me. Dr Ashok Bansal, the editor, who has brought out this magnificent coffee table book, he is an ardent devotee of Lord Krishna. In this book not only Mathura and Vrindavan, but entire Braj bhoomi’s detailed information is mentioned. Braj ke anek devaloyon ke saath saath, yahan ke festivals, heritage, anek aise mahaan kaviyon jinhone braj me aakar radha krishna ki leelaon ka gurgaan kia hai, un sab par research karke aapko is book me dekhne ko milega,” she shared.

Hema said after reading this coffee table book you will feel you are in Braj. “The place has been constructed ages ago, but it is so beautiful.”

The ‘Baghban’ actress further said: “I told my writer in Mumbai- Shekhar Astitva that can you write something on ‘Chal Mann Vrindavan’. The song was composed and sung by Vivek Prakash. Kavita Krishnamurthy also sung this song. They have done a wonderful job.”

The song lines are - " ‘Susajjit, supujit, supawan, ye hai punya bhoomi, ye maati hai chandan ki. Ye kehti hai yamuna ki shyamal tarange, kan kan me baste yahan radha mohan, chal mann vrindavan’.”

A pictorial and artistic tableau of the history of the main temples of Braj has been presented in the book.

The name of Radha- Krishna echoes everywhere in Braj. The pastimes of Shri Krishna described in the Shrimad Bhagwat' have been reimagined in the form of the numerous festivals that are being observed in Braj since ages.

They provide the devotees with a reason, an occasion, and another medium to connect with the divine through devotion, rituals, dance, music, and food. Among these festivals, the different versions of Holi are famous all over the world.

The Parikrama of Chaurasi Kos, Govardhan Parikrama and Yama Dwitiya are other festivals unique to Braj. The description of their histories and traditions is a special highlight of the book.

