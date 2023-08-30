Heavy rainfall activity to continue over Andaman-Nicobar, extreme south Peninsular India: IMD

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) A fresh heavy rainfall spell is likely over Odisha-Chhattisgarh-north Andhra Pradesh, Telangana from Saturday and isolated heavy rainfall activity is expected to continue over Andaman-Nicobar islands and extreme south Peninsular India during next 3-4 days, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

In Northeast India, there is a forecast for light to moderate scattered rainfall, becoming fairly widespread, with the possibility of isolated instances of heavy rainfall.

“This weather pattern is expected to occur over Assam and Meghalaya on Saturday and Sunday, and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, & Tripura throughout the upcoming five days,” said the weather forecast agency.

In East India, there is an anticipated increase in rainfall activity starting from Saturday.

“This will bring about light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and the likelihood of isolated heavy rainfall. Specifically, this activity is expected over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands from Wednesday to Sunday, over Gangetic West

Bengal on Sunday, and over Odisha on Saturday and Sunday,” the IMD stated.

In Central India, there is a prediction of light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall. Along with this, thunderstorms and lightning are expected, with the possibility of isolated instances of heavy rainfall. This is particularly likely over south Chhattisgarh on Saturday and Sunday.

The forecast indicates light to moderate scattered rainfall in South India, with the chance of isolated heavy rainfall.

“This weather pattern is anticipated over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal during the period from Wednesday to Friday. Additionally, heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala from Wednesday and Thursday, and over north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Saturday and Sunday,” said the IMD.

For the rest of the country, subdued rainfall activity is predicted over the next five days.

Lastly, the weather is expected to be hot and humid over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, as well as Rayalaseema, in the upcoming two days, as per IMD prediction.

