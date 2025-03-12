Heavy rain in southern TN today, orange alert issued

Chennai, March 12 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Wednesday issued a heavy rainfall warning for southern Tamil Nadu.

The downpour is attributed to a trough of low pressure over the southwest Bay of Bengal, near the Tamil Nadu coast, extending up to 1.5 km above sea level. As a result, isolated heavy rainfall is expected in the Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi districts.

The Meteorological (MeT) department has also predicted very heavy rain in these regions, as well as in the Tenkasi district. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea due to the risk of cyclonic storms. Cloudy skies are expected across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. In Chennai and its surrounding areas, the sky will remain partly cloudy, with light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in some parts of the city.

On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu experienced heavy rainfall following an orange alert issued by the RMC. Several districts reported significant showers, affecting normal life while benefiting summer crops such as pulses, peanuts, and maize.

Heavy rain lashed the delta region on Tuesday, disrupting normal life. However, farmers in the region welcomed the showers, as they are expected to support summer crops. The rainfall, which began at 11 a.m., continued until late evening. While districts like Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, Perambalur, and Ariyalur experienced moderate showers. Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, and Nagapattinam received heavy rainfall throughout the day.

Tiruchirappalli recorded an average rainfall of 17.49 mm by 4 p.m., which later reduced to 15.18 mm by 8 p.m. Though the showers were mild in the afternoon, they intensified in the evening, leading to waterlogging in several areas.

Thanjavur district received an average of 17.45 mm of rainfall, but no significant damage was reported.

Tiruvarur town saw the highest rainfall at 78.5 mm between morning and 6 p.m., while Kodavasal recorded 59 mm.

Mayiladuthurai district received steady rain throughout the day, with Mayiladuthurai town recording 23 mm, Manalmedu 30 mm, and Sembanarkoil 25 mm.

Despite the heavy rain, no major damages were reported. Farmers expressed optimism that the showers would aid their cultivation efforts, particularly for summer paddy and manavari crops such as pulses, peanuts, and maize.

The weather department has advised residents and authorities to remain cautious, as heavy rains are expected to persist in southern Tamil Nadu. The orange alert remains in effect, and people in the affected districts are urged to take necessary precautions.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.