One criminal injured, another arrested in encounter with police in Noida

Noida, March 12 (IANS) One criminal was injured and the other was arrested in an encounter in the Sector 58 police station area of Noida, according to the police.

The police have recovered illegal weapons, stolen mobile phones, and a stolen motorcycle from the accused in the encounter that took place on Monday night.

According to officials, the Sector 58 police team was conducting vehicle checks near Vishanpura Mandi when two suspicious youths on a motorcycle attempted to flee upon spotting the police. During their escape, they lost control, and the motorcycle skidded and fell.

Realising they were surrounded, the criminals opened fire at the police. In retaliation, one of them was shot in the leg, while the other tried to escape but was later caught after a combing operation.

The injured criminal has been identified as Shakeel, a resident of Trilokpuri, Delhi. The second accused has been identified as Farid, originally from Aligarh but currently residing in Trilokpuri, Delhi.

Shakeel has been taken to the hospital for treatment. The police recovered a .315 bore illegal pistol, one live and one empty cartridge, five looted and stolen mobile phones, and a stolen motorcycle from their possession.

According to the police officials, among the recovered mobile phones, one Motorola device was linked to a case registered at Sector 58 police station, while the stolen motorcycle was found to be part of an FIR filed with Delhi Police.

The police stated that both accused are habitual offenders involved in multiple cases of theft and robbery, with criminal records in both Delhi and Noida.

Further investigation is underway to uncover their other criminal connections.

