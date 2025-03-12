Haryana municipal election results today; counting underway

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) The counting of votes for the Haryana municipal elections commenced on Wednesday.

The elections for mayors, presidents, and ward members across various Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, and Municipal Committees were held on March 2.

The counting of votes began at 8 am.

The results will be the first electoral test for Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party since the BJP swept the state Assembly polls in October 2024.

The voting for the civic bodies had recorded a turnout of 46 per cent.

Voting was held to elect mayors and ward members in seven municipal corporations, councils, and committees across the state on March 2. Panipat’s municipal corporation elections were held separately on March 9.

All the results will be declared during the day.

The results will also declare mayors and all ward members in seven corporations of Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Hisar, Rohtak, Karnal, and Yamunanagar.

The bypolls for the post of mayor in the Ambala and Sonipat municipal corporations were also held on March 2. Elections were also held for the president and all ward members of the four municipal councils of Ambala Sadar, Pataudi Jatoli Mandi, Thanesar, and Sirsa. Bypolls were held to the post of president in the municipal council of Sohna in the Gurugram district. Voting also took place to elect presidents and all ward members in 21 municipal committees.

Ahead of the polls, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had exuded confidence that the BJP would win the contests. He said work would be done three times faster after the formation of a "triple-engine" government in the state as well as in the civic bodies.

The Congress, which had been out of office in the state for more than 10 years, is looking to turn around its electoral fortunes in the civic polls.

