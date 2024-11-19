Chennai, Nov 19 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted heavy rain in 10 districts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

The Nagapattinam District Collector has declared a holiday for all schools in the district following the forecast.

In Thanjavur, the district administration has given school heads the discretion to declare holidays based on local conditions.

Heavy rainfall is expected in the districts of Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Pudukottai in the Delta region, as well as in Sivaganga, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari in South Tamil Nadu.

The RMC has also forecast heavy rainfall in north coastal districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram, starting November 22.

These districts are expected to receive above-normal rainfall from November 22 to 28, while the rest of the state is likely to experience normal to below-normal rainfall during this period.

It may be noted that during the Northeast Monsoon, from October 1 to November 15, Tamil Nadu recorded 276 mm of rainfall.

Coimbatore registered the highest rainfall at 418 mm, 67 per cent above the normal level. While 17 districts, including Chennai, experienced excess rainfall, others recorded a deficit.

Heavy rainfall has also led to a significant drop in electricity consumption. The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company (Tangedco) reported that daily power consumption fell to 302 million units, down from 380 million units on October 1, when rainfall was scarce.

In September, power consumption had peaked at over 400 million units per day. Tangedco officials attribute this decline to reduced air conditioning use and lower agricultural electricity demand.

The state health department has raised concerns about rising cases of viral diseases. Chennai and nearby districts, such as Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur, have reported an increase in fever, influenza, and other viral illnesses.

Cases of malaria and leptospirosis have also been reported across the state. The Tamil Nadu Public Health Department has urged the public to take precautions, especially with children, who are more vulnerable to infections.

The department advises people to monitor symptoms such as high fever, chills, cough, sore throat, body aches, and headaches, and to seek medical attention promptly.

Dr Rajani, an entomologist at a private hospital in Chennai, reported a rise in cases of fever, headaches, and throat infections among children and the elderly since the onset of the Northeast Monsoon.

“The dry cough in children often lasts more than two weeks, which is a clear sign of contagious diseases,” she noted.

Throat infections, she added, may persist for a few days even after fever subsides. Rajani advised individuals with respiratory, kidney, or liver conditions to take extra care during this season.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.