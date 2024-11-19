Raghav Chadha discovers true inspiration behind Parineeti’s artistic talent

Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Politician Raghav Chadha recently shared a heartfelt appreciation for his mother-in-law, Reena Chopra.

He expressed gratitude for an exquisite anniversary gift while playfully revealing the source of his wife Parineeti Chopra’s artistic genes. Raghav thanked his mother-in-law for the beautiful anniversary gift in the comment section of Parineeti’s post and wrote, “Hello @reenachopra.art - now we all know where Pari gets her artist genes from… apple truly doesn’t fall far from the tree! Thank you so much for the most amazing anniversary gift ever(sic).”

The actress’ mom, Reena, was quick to take note of Chadha’s kind words as she replied, writing, “Oh my God!! Thank you!! I think I was most deeply, emotionally involved in this cos for me it was not a painting, it was what it means to us a depiction of love and togetherness.. a depiction of what you both mean to us! I have no idea if I managed to do justice to it but my heart lies within the brushstrokes!! May this be a reminder to always hold each other's hand and love each other for eternity. Phew!!! Thanks for liking it. Love you both! @raghavchadha88 (sic).”

On Monday, the 'Ishaqzaade' actress showed a beautiful handmade gift she received from her mother on her wedding anniversary. Parineeti shared a picture of the artwork created by her mother, Reena, calling her the "greatest artist."

The artwork captured a special moment from Parineeti and Raghav's engagement ceremony, showcasing the actress holding her then-fiancé's hand while proudly displaying her engagement ring.

Alongside the photos, she wrote, “The greatest artist, my MOM ladies and gentlemen! Can you believe how accurate it is? Right down to every little detail. This painting is so much more than just a piece of art, it’s a reflection of your love for the both of us this is going to have a special place of honour in our home. Thankyou mom! @reenachopra.art.”

Parineeti and Aam Aadmi Party member Raghav tied the knot on September 24 last year. The duo exchanged vows in a private wedding at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan.

