“He will suffer”: Xavi warns incoming Barcelona boss Hansi Flick

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) Ex-Barcelona boss Xavi has warned incoming boss Hansi Flick saying "he will suffer" after a 2-1 win over Sevilla on Sunday in the team’s final La Liga game of the season.

“I would like to tell the new coach that he will suffer and that he should be patient, it’s a very complicated position. The only thing that will save the new coach is winning,” said Xavi after the match.

The Spanish native was appointed as the coach of the Catalonian based side in 2021 and led them to a league title in his very first season at the helm. Despite an impressive league performance in his first season, the club’s ongoing European struggles continued which lead to the team being eliminated in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League this season and to add salt to their wounds it was their biggest rivals Real Madrid who lifted the domestic title in the 2023/24 season.

Xavi earlier announced he will be parting ways with the club during the season but change in plans led to Barcelona president, Joan Laporte and Xavi announcing that he will be staying at the helm.

Despite the positive statement, reports started floating around Laporta’s unhappiness with Xavi for the way he spoke on the club's financial struggles. This ultimately led to the 44 year old being removed as the manager in the final weeks of the season.

Although no successor has been announced, Hansi Flick is said to be the man chosen by the club to take them forward. This will be Flick’s first club tenure since leading Bayern Munich to a setuple in 2020 which also included the infamous 8-2 victory over Barcelona.

“It would be another honor to return to the club of my life one day. We will see The fans must understand that the economic situation is difficult. I am leaving with the love of the fans and that fills me with pride,” added the former Barcelona manager.

