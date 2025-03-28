HD Kumaraswamy slams K'taka govt for power tariff & milk price hike ahead of Ugadi

Bengaluru, March 28 (IANS) Union Heavy Industries and Steel Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday lashed out at the Congress-led Karnataka government for increasing the milk prices by Rs 4 per litre ahead of Ugadi festival.

"For Ugadi, a festival of joy, the government has gifted us the price hike," he said, denouncing the move.

Claiming that Congress government has been indulging in two years of relentless exploitation, he said: "In August, 2023, the milk price was hiked by Rs 3 per litre, in June, 2024, a hike of Rs 2 was made and now in March, 2025, a hike of Rs 4 has been introduced."

On power tariff hike, the Union Minister said: "Now, everyone will have to pay 36 paise more per unit."

"A government that pretends to give with one hand but loots with ten - this multifaceted Ravana-like exploitation is a death sentence for Kannadigas. The hikes in milk and electricity prices are condemnable. They use farmers as an excuse, but the real beneficiary is Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF). This government is running a corporate-style administration," Union Minister Kumaraswamy said.

He also questioned who will "benefit" from the price hike, saying: "You've (Congress government) hiked curd prices by Rs 4. Where is this money going? Will farmers get it, or is KMF keeping it all? Clarify!"

"This is not a democratic government. It is a government of price hikes and tax burdens! This is the East India Congress Company! Exploitation is their only agenda. Karnataka is trapped in the clutches of the East India Congress Company," he charged.

Notably, the Siddaramaiah government on Thursday decided to hike the price of Nandini milk, supplied by the Karnataka Milk Federation, by Rs 4 per litre, after considering the demand of the KMF and farmers' organisations. The new price will be effective from April 1.

Soon after the milk price hike, the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC), a statutory body, announced the implementation of the power tariff hike of 36 paise per unit in the state from April 1.

The state BJP unit has called the milk and power tariff price hike a "blatant attack" on the common man's pocket.

