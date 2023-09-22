Have special affection for minister Ashok Chaudhary, says Nitish

Patna, Sep 22 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday expressed his "special affection" for Building Construction Minister Ashok Chaudhary, whose head he had playfully bumped with the head of a journalist also wearing a 'teeka' recently.

His response came after media persons asked him about head-bumping incident on September 18, when he had called Chaudhary "a big priest".

Asked about his views on 'teeka", he said: "No, no, we are not against teeka. We love everyone. We respect every religion. We have 7 religions in the country and 6 are present in Bihar. We work for everyone. I am in favour of a teeka."

On Chaudhary, Nitish Kumar said: "I have special affection for him. I feel pleased when I see him. I am not against anyone."

Asked if he may tie-up again with the BJP as its leaders who have softened their stand following the G20 dinner party when he and PM Narendra Modi shook hands with each other in front of US President Joe Biden, he said: "I would not pay attention to the statements of BJP leaders. I concentrate only on the interest and welfare of common people. I work for their development."

