'Hatred politics in his DNA': Deputy CM Shivakumar launches scathing attack on Union Minister Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru, March 20 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday hit back at Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy who had accused him of "hatred politics" after a case of alleged encroachment was filed against him.

"Hatred politics is in his (Kumaraswamy's) DNA. The case regarding the alleged encroachment in Kethaganahalli near Bidadi, on the outskirts of Bengaluru against him has been filed by activist S.R. Hiremath. Officials acted as per the court’s order. How does that amount to hatred politics?" Shivakumar said in response to media queries at the Vidhana Soudha.

On the Union Minister's allegation that the action in the Kethaganahalli land issue was politically motivated, he said, "Did we file this case in court? It was S.R. Hiremath who filed it. He had also filed multiple cases against me. Based on his petition, the court directed officials, and they acted accordingly. Where is the hatred politics in this?"

Referring to the accusations against him by Kumaraswamy's family, Shivakumar said: "In Mysuru, Kumaraswamy made several statements against me. His father, former PM H. D. Deve Gowda had also spoken against me. Didn’t they file cases against me, my wife, my sister, and my brother?"

"Even though I had no connection to Ballari, didn’t they accuse me of iron ore theft? Wasn’t there an investigation against me? Despite forming a government together in the past, we have remained silent. If Kumaraswamy maintains dignity, everything will be fine."

On the Central government rejecting the proposal of renaming of Ramanagara district, he said: "They are pressuring the Central government to prevent renaming Ramanagara district. We know the law. The Constitution does not require us to seek approval from anyone."

"We have sent a proposal with the necessary information. Some ministers in Delhi are conspiring against it, but we will not back down. We know how to rename a district and reorganise it. We will rename Ramanagara as Bengaluru South," Shivakumar announced.

On criticism that this renaming is intended for real estate benefits, he sarcastically responded: "Yes, we are doing it for real estate benefits. Shouldn’t it benefit our people in Kanakapura, Ramanagara, Channapatna, and Magadi? Why did you move here? Our people are essentially Bengaluru residents. They need to survive. Their lands have lost value. We want to ensure their prosperity. What’s wrong with that?"

Providing updates on the Union Jal Shakti Minister’s meeting, Shivakumar said: "The Central government scheduled a conciliation meeting between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on the Pennar River water issue, as per the court’s order."

"Initially, they set a date, but we requested a postponement due to the Belagavi session. Later, they invited us for a meeting on March 18. Rumours suggest Tamil Nadu refused to sit with Karnataka for discussions. However, the Union Minister officially informed me that the meeting has been postponed," he added.

"The Central ministers will hold separate discussions with Tamil Nadu, likely due to their political agenda. Before attending the meeting, I discussed Karnataka's stance with the cabinet," he said.

Asked about his meeting with Congress high command leaders, he said: "As it marks 100 years since Mahatma Gandhi assumed the Congress presidency, we are planning to construct 100 Congress offices across the state. I invited our high command leaders to finalize a date for the foundation stone laying ceremony."

Responding to BJP state President B. Y. Vijayendra’s criticism of him addressing some Mandya leaders as ‘Chhatri’ (not trustworthy), Shivakumar retorted: "If I am arrogant, let him bring me down. I will call my close associates whatever I wish, out of affection. What’s his problem? Some people even call their close ones ‘thief, my son’ and other terms. These are personal bonds, and there’s no issue with that."

Asked if he discussed stepping down as Congress state President in a party meeting, he said: "The party will decide on that. I have fulfilled my responsibilities. No one is permanent here. My goal is to complete the Congress office construction during my tenure. We have other responsibilities to fulfil."

"Whenever the party decides, I will abide by it - whether today, tomorrow, five years, or ten years later. I am in no hurry. I am committed to the party’s decision," Shivakumar clarified.

Reacting to BJP’s protest against the 4 per cent reservation for minorities in contracts, he said: "It is our duty to ensure justice for all communities. We treat everyone equally. The Congress government will work alongside marginalised communities and empower them."

Regarding BJP MLA N. Munirathna’s claim that there is a conspiracy to kill him, Shivakumar responded, "I will speak to the Speaker and request medical treatment for him."

