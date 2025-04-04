Haryana will play special role in fulfilling PM Modi's dream of 'Viksit Bharat', says CM

Chandigarh, April 4 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Friday that the state would play a special role in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of making India a developed nation by 2047.

He said, “Everyone must work together to accelerate Haryana’s pace of development”. Saini said this while interacting with people from Ambala during a programme at his residence here. He said dedicated efforts are being made to ensure that the government’s policies and welfare schemes reach every household. The Chief Minister said in the past 10 years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has achieved remarkable progress across all sectors, earning global recognition.

“Today, India is emerging as a secure, rapidly developing nation that puts the interests of its people first,” a statement quoting Saini said. He said the benefits of public welfare schemes of both the Central and Haryana governments are reaching every citizen. “Eligible beneficiaries need not worry, as the government is fully committed to safeguarding their interests.”

The Chief Minister said Haryana has seen rapid development in the past decade. “A wide network of roads is being laid across the state, significantly improving transportation facilities. The triple-engine government will accelerate development efforts threefold, boosting progress in both the state and the nation,” he said. Saini said both the Central and Haryana governments have worked towards strengthening farmers economically. “Haryana is the first state in the country to procure 100 per cent of all crops at minimum support price (MSP),” he said.

The Chief Minister said over the past three months, 1.5 lakh people have visited him at his residence, Sant Kabir Kutir, out of which the problems of 75,000 people have been resolved, while the remaining are being addressed swiftly. He said on the occasion of Dr B.R. Ambedkar's birth anniversary, Prime Minister Modi will be visiting Hisar to inaugurate the Maharaja Agrasen Airport and will also lay the foundation stone for a new 800 MW power unit in Yamunanagar. This power unit, to be developed at a cost of Rs 7,272 crore, is expected to be completed by the end of 2028.

