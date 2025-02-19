Haryana signs pact for post-harvest management for horticulture crops

Chandigarh, Feb 19 (IANS) In a step to enhance horticultural practices, the Haryana government on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the University of Birmingham to establish the first-of-its-kind Haryana-UK Centre of Excellence on Sustainable Crop Post-Harvest Management and Cold Chain for horticulture crops.

The centre, located in Panchkula, aims to significantly reduce post-harvest losses while maintaining the quality and freshness of horticultural produce from the farm to the consumer.

The pact was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana.

On behalf of the government, the pact was signed by Additional Chief Secretary (Agriculture) Raja Shekhar Vundru, while Prof Robin Mason, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (International), University of Birmingham, signed on behalf of the university.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Chief Minister said Haryana, being the country’s food bowl, is rapidly diversifying into fresh fruits and vegetables. This expansion calls for the effective management of the cold chain to minimise post-harvest losses.

He said the centre of excellence would play a crucial role in ensuring quality, reducing wastage, and supporting the agricultural community. The centre will serve as a comprehensive research and testing hub under one roof, dedicated to improving the post-harvest management of fruits and vegetables.

It will also provide vital research and testing services for students and researchers from CCS Haryana Agricultural University in Hisar and Maharana Pratap Horticulture University in Karnal allowing them to undertake studies and experiments in the fields of post-harvest management and cold chain technology.

Key objectives of the centre include reducing post-harvest losses by developing guidelines and protocols to mitigate such losses; fostering cold chain innovations by providing testing facilities and supporting advancements to ensure an efficient cold chain for horticultural products; nurturing tech start-ups by offering incubation support for cold chain technologies; driving sustainable practices through cutting-edge research on energy-efficient cold chain solutions and the development of sustainable business models; and establishing a comprehensive national framework for cold-chain practices and post-harvest management, aimed at curbing horticultural produce wastage.

The government has allocated 15 acres adjoining the Directorate of Horticulture in Sector 21 in Panchkula for the development of the centre.

Experts from the university are leading a consortium of UK and international universities to provide technical assistance in developing the centre.

The consortium includes Heriot-Watt University, Cranfield University, London South Bank University, and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

