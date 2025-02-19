NSUI demands immediate release of student scholarships in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, Feb 19 (IANS) The National Students Union of India (NSUI) has presented a memorandum to the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, the Principal Secretary of the Higher Education Department, and the Commissioner, demanding the immediate release of the scholarships under the Mukhyamantri Medhavi Scholarship Scheme and other government scholarship programs.

Viraj Yadav, National Spokesperson of the NSUI, presented the memorandum of demand.

The memorandum sharply flayed the discriminatory policies affecting students and called upon authorities to resolve the issue without further delay.

Thousands of students across the state, the memorandum said, are waiting for their scholarship funds to be released for the past two to three years. Many students who enrolled in the 2022 session are now in their final year and have not yet received the assured financial assistance, the memorandum said. As a result, they are facing severe financial hardships, with many forced to take loans to continue their education.

In recent days, several students have reached out to Viraj Yadav through phone calls, emails, and letters, expressing their distress over the non-receipt of their scholarships despite multiple applications.

Students shared their frustration, stating that they secured good marks and took admission under the government’s scholarship scheme, but their funds have not yet been disbursed.

Many have reapplied multiple times on the scholarship portal but have received no response, leaving them in a dire situation as colleges continue to demand fees.

Some students have even warned that if the situation does not improve, they will be left with no choice but to drop out.

Raising serious concerns about the government's accountability, Viraj Yadav questioned the authorities on the unfulfilled promises made to students.

He pointed out that while scholarship funds are allocated in the budget, students have not received their rightful money for the past two years.

He also criticized the government for spending crores on banners, posters, and hoardings while failing to provide students with their rightful scholarships.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh’s debt burden continues to rise, raising critical questions about the whereabouts of these funds.

