BJP extending invites but yet to announce Delhi Chief Minister, mocks Gopal Rai

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) AAP leader and former Delhi minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday mocked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that the party was extending invites to the Chief Minister's swearing-in ceremony but was yet to name the holder of the post,

Talking to IANS, Rai said: "BJP is making fun of all traditions. They are inviting people but who will be sworn in as the Delhi Chief Minister is yet to be announced."

On invites extended to AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and MLA Atishi for the event, he said that let the BJP announce the Chief Minister's candidate.

"It's not the swearing-in ceremony of the BJP. It will be of the Chief Minister. Let the BJP make an announcement. We will decide later whether the AAP leaders will attend it or not," Rai said.

The BJP is slated to announce the Chief Minister pick after its Legislature party meeting at the party's state unit office at Pant Marg around 7 p.m.

The AAP leader also said during the meeting with party functionaries and representatives, they presented an oral report about the Assembly constituencies.

"Today we held a meeting of AAP's district Presidents and Secretaries, Assembly Presidents and organisation ministers of all the assembly seats of Delhi. During this, all party officials presented their reports and suggestions."

A ten-day time has been given to them to submit a review report, after which a discussion will be held with the AAP Convenor, and on its basis, party leaders will be awarded, he said.

The AAP leader further said that those who have played a positive role in the elections will be rewarded.

In the February 5 Assembly polls, the BJP secured 48 seats decimating AAP to only 22 seats.

The lotus bloomed in the national capital after 27 years while the Congress drew a duck again.

