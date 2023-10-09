Haryana setting up four more NDPS fast-track courts: Chief Secy

Chandigarh, Oct 09 (IANS) Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Monday said the government has initiated the establishment of four additional Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) fast-track courts, in addition to the six already notified and one operational court in the state.

These courts will significantly expedite the resolution of NDPS cases within the state, thereby enhancing the efficiency of legal proceedings.

Furthermore, the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau has used cutting-edge technology to create a comprehensive database of drug traffickers in every village in the state.

This initiative facilitates the tracking and effective mitigation of drug trafficking activities, further bolstering the bureau's efforts in curbing drug-related offenses.

After virtually attending the Sixth Apex Committee of NCORD meeting under the Chairmanship of the Union Home Secretary, Kaushal said the state government has established an advisory board to strengthen the institutional ecosystem for combating drug abuse.

Additionally, steps have been taken to enhance forensic capabilities to meet emerging challenges. These measures include the upgrade of the FSL Haryana NDPS Division and the establishment of NDPS Divisions at all four Regional Forensic Labs -- Rohtak, Gurugram, Hisar, and Panchkula.

Three of these labs already have functional NDPS divisions, and the fourth division will be operational at the newly-sanctioned station in Panchkula.

The Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau has prepared and circulated a detailed SOP regarding financial investigations of drug crimes. The bureau has also prepared a database of property seized and forfeited under the provisions of Chapter VA of the NDPS Act, 1985, starting from year 2000 for monitoring and analysis.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.