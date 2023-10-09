AAP to contest polls with full strength in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that the party will contest the elections with full strength in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking to the media here, Kejriwal said, “AAP will fight with full strength in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh."

His remarks came after the Election Commission on Monday announced the schedule for Assembly elections in five states -- Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana.

While the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly will go to the polls on November 17, elections to the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will take place on November 23.

The 119-member Telangana Assembly will go to the polls on November 30, the 40-member Mizoram Assembly will go the polls on November 7, while elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly will be held on November 7 and 17.

Counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.