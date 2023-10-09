Top OnePlus products under Rs 30K for you & your loved ones this festive season

Bengaluru, Oct 9 (IANS) Adding delight to its community this festive season, global technology brand OnePlus on Monday unveiled an exciting range of offers across its product categories, and the OnePlus Nord range truly stands out with its superior offerings at highly attractive price points.

OnePlus Nord 3 and OnePlus Nord CE3 particularly stand out this season with incredible offers. These smartphones serve as steal deals to any user looking for high-performance devices with impressive camera capabilities and superior fast-charging, according to the company.

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G aims to deliver an all-encompassing smartphone experience. It boasts a prominent 6.74-inch 120Hz AMOLED display and a 93.5% screen-to-body ratio which ensures outstanding visuals and fluid interactions. Under the hood, the phone houses a flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, accompanied by a 5000mAh battery.

Moreover, the device inherits the same high-quality imaging hardware featured in the popular OnePlus 11 5G, incorporating a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor and OnePlus-developed algorithms, guaranteeing exceptional photography results on every occasion. And yes, it features the beloved Alert Slider.

Customers purchasing the OnePlus Nord 3 5G can avail an Rs 3,000 Instant Bank Discount along with a special price coupon discount of Rs 2,000. Customers can also get their hands on a unit of free OnePlus Nord Buds 2r with the purchase of the Nord 3 5G until stock lasts.

Customers purchasing the OnePlus Nord 3 from the OnePlus website and from offline stores can avail Bajaj Finance 6-month EMI with zero down payment.Additionally, customers can also avail No-cost EMI up to 6 months.

ICICI Bank and OneCard customers can avail the bank offers on OnePlus Experience Stores, OnePlus.in & offline partner stores. SBI Bank customers can avail the bank offers on Amazon, said the company. Customers purchasing the Nord 3 on OnePlus.in can earn 2X RedCoins.

As for the OnePlus Nord CE3 5G, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G processor, this smartphone strikes an ideal balance between superior performance and efficient power management. The device comes with up to 12GB of RAM, ensuring a fast and smooth user experience.

With its sizable 5000mAh battery and 80W SUPERVOOC charging capability, the OnePlus Nord CE3 provides users with a day's worth of power in as little as 15 minutes, catering to those who need their devices ready at a moment's notice.

Customers purchasing the OnePlus Nord CE3 can avail Rs 2,000 Instant Bank Discount and special price coupon discount of Rs 2,000.

Customers can also avail Bajaj Finance 6-month EMI with zero down payment on the offline purchase of the OnePlus Nord CE3 5G.

ICICI Bank and OneCard customers can avail the bank offers on OnePlus Experience Stores, OnePlus.in & offline partner stores. SBI Bank customers can avail the bank offers on Amazon.

OnePlus diversified its tablet line-up with the launch of the OnePlus Pad Go, which aims to make big-screen entertainment all the more immersive and affordable. The tablet brings the OnePlus ecosystem closer to the larger user base without having to compromise with the overall user experience or design. Equipped with Industry-Leading stunning 2.4K resolution, the Pad Go offers outstanding visual quality without breaking the bank.

Customers purchasing the OnePlus Pad Go can avail an Rs 2,000 Instant Bank Discount from 12th October. Moreover, they can also get their hands on the OnePlus Pad Go Folio Cover for just Rs 1,399 as a pre-order benefit.

Students can avail and additional Rs 1,000 discount on OnePlus Pad Go, starting October 12.

ICICI Bank and OneCard customers can avail the bank offers on OnePlus Experience Stores, OnePlus.in & offline partner stores. SBI customers can avail the bank offers on Amazon. ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank & Axis Bank customers can avail the bank offers on Flipkart. RCC members gain benefit up to Rs 2,000 on purchase of OnePlus Pad Go on OnePlus.in

This year, OnePlus has unveiled a series of cutting-edge audio solutions. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 stands out for its ability to provide an immersive audio experience thanks to its dual drivers, robust noise cancellation, and minimal latency.

Additionally, it boasts spatial audio and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, all complemented by an impressive 39-hour battery life. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC offers exceptional noise cancellation and superb sound quality, making it an ideal choice for prolonged listening sessions.Inspired by community favourites, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 combines elements from previous models, offering faster charging, extended battery life, and larger drivers for enhanced sound quality.

Customers purchasing the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 can avail an Instant Bank Discount of Rs 1,000. Additionally, customers can also avail No-cost EMI up to 6 months. Customers can also avail a temporary price discount of Rs 3,000.

Customers purchasing the OnePlus Buds Z2 can avail an Instant Bank Discount of Rs 500 and a temporary price discount of Rs 1,000.

Customers purchasing the OnePlus Bullet Wireless Z2 ANC can avail an Instant Bank Discount of Rs 200 and can avail a temporary price discount of Rs 300.

Customers purchasing the OnePlus Bullet Wireless Z2 can avail an Instant Bank Discount of Rs 150 and temporary price discount of Rs 500.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 were the first Nord TWS to support active noise cancellation (ANC), launched earlier this year. The buds aim to deliver an impactful bass and immense clarity in audio quality. With a BassWave Enhancement, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 allows audio content to stay true to its original quality and exhibit a broad bass. It provides up to 7 hours and 30 minutes of listening time from a single charge.

RCC members can gain benefit up to Rs 500 on purchase of Nord Buds 2 on OnePlus.in. Customers purchasing OnePlus Nord Buds 2 avail an Instant Bank Discount on Rs 200.

The Nord Buds 2 will have a temporary price discount on Rs 500, The discount will also be available on Myntra in addition to the below mentioned platforms, said the company.

ICICI Bank and OneCard customers can avail the bank offers on OnePlus Exclusive Stores, Oneplus.in & offline partner stores. SBI Bank customers can avail the bank offers on Amazon. ICICI, Kotak & Axis Bank customers can avail the bank offers on Flipkart. The audio products are available on Myntra as well.

For smart TV buyers, the sale brings an array of enticing discounts and offers across the OnePlus TV portfolio. Across the complete OnePlus TV lineup, there are appealing bank and no-cost EMI deals. Particularly noteworthy is the unbeatable Diwali offers covering the entire Y1, Y1S, and Y1S Edge range.

Customers purchasing the OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro can benefit from Instant Bank Discounts worth Rs 2,000; and are also eligible for No Cost EMI of 3 and 6 months.

Customers can also avail a series of exciting instant bank offers and No Cost EMI offers across the other OnePlus TVs such as 32 Y1S Edge, 43 Y1S Edge, 32 Y1S, 43 Y1S and other OnePlus TVs.

ICICI Bank & OneCard customers can avail bank offers on OnePlus Experience Stores, OnePlus.in & offline partner stores. SBI customers can avail bank offers on Amazon as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival. ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank & Axis Bank customers can avail the bank offers on Flipkart.

