Haryana CM hikes stipend of Asha workers

Chandigarh, Oct 19 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while giving pre-Diwali gift to Asha workers, on Thursday announced an increase of Rs 2,100 in the monthly stipend, taking it to Rs 6,100.

He also announced a retirement benefit of Rs 2 lakh for them.

Khattar made this announcement at a meeting with Haryana ASHA Workers’ representatives.

The Chief Minister said that a letter will be written to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to augment the incentive amount for ASHA workers.

Notably, ASHA workers are already provided with Rs 3 lakh in case of their demise during service.

