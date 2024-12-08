Haryana CM has impeccable character, says VP Dhankhar

Chandigarh, Dec 8 (IANS) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar showered praises on Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for his impeccable character.

Amidst the presence of Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, while addressing people at the Gita Gyan Sansthanam in Kurukshetra, he said, “Nayab Singh Saini is a grounded person with impeccable character, hard-working, and a person of high thinking. I am confident that Nayab Singh Saini will undoubtedly do exceptional work.”

The Vice President said that companions play a decisive role in life, and Haryana has found its companion and charioteer in Nayab Singh Saini.

He visited to attend the International Gita Jayanti Mahotsav -- 2024 and said Haryana is a land of endless possibilities, a leader of the nation, and its talent is unparalleled in every field.

“Under the leadership of Nayab Singh Saini, the talent of every Haryanvi will shine even brighter,” he said.

The Vice President expressed hope that he and his wife share a profound connection with Haryana. He said visiting this sacred land, where Lord Krishna delivered his timeless teachings to Arjuna, is an experience he will always cherish.

Dhankhar emphasised the message from the birthplace of the Bhagavadgita, “Dharmakshetra-Kurukshetra is that the nation is supreme. Patriotism should be pure and absolute”.

The Vice President said for more than a decade, India has been making history. “After six decades, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has had the privilege of becoming the charioteer of the nation”.

He said, “India has seen unprecedented economic progress and institutional advancement in the past 10 years, and now India is on the path to becoming a developed nation.”

Dhankhar said a developed India is no longer a dream but a goal. “To achieve this, we must adopt the concentration and determination of Arjuna, as he focused solely on his goal, just as we must focus solely on our target to succeed,” he said.

The Vice President spoke about five principles from the Bhagavadgita, which he presented as “Panchamrit”. These principles are essential for social order, peace, development, brotherhood, progress, and happiness, he said.

Dhankhar said the “country faces certain challenges, with some forces trying to harm India's economy and institutions”. However, he urged that “we must remember that we are Indians, and being an Indian is our strength.”

He encouraged everyone to understand the essence of the Bhagavadgita and its message of positive thinking and harmony.

