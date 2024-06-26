Haryana CM hands over plot allotment letters to 15,250 beneficiaries

Rohtak, June 26 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday handed over plot allotment letters to 15,250 beneficiaries at a state-level function here.

Simultaneous programmes were also held in Yamunanagar, Palwal, Sirsa, and Mahendragarh districts.

Addressing the gathering, CM Saini said, “The Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana is not just a scheme but a commendable initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring smiles to the faces of the poor and fulfill their dreams. Our government's goal is to simplify the lives of the poor and empower them so that they can advance their families and provide good education to their children."

The Chief Minister also claimed that the previous government showed plots to the poor, but neither gave them plots nor any papers.

“Those people kept running from pillar to post. However, our government understood their plight and decided to provide them with plots. Therefore, a programme was organised in Sonipat recently where poor people were given possession certificates for 100 square yards plots,” the Chief Minister said.

He also said the government has announced that if land is not available in the villages, Rs 1 lakh will be transferred to the accounts of the remaining people to purchase plots.

"Haryana has distributed HAPPY cards to families with annual income of less than Rs 1 lakh under the Haryana Antyodaya Parivar Parivahan Yojana (HAPPY). There are about 23 lakh such families in the state, with around 84 lakh members, who are benefiting from 1,000 km of free bus travel within a year under this scheme," CM Saini said.

