Haryana CM hands over 'interim' house, plot ownership certificates to beneficiaries

Chandigarh, Aug 4 (IANS) In a major step towards housing for all sections of society, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, on Monday, handed over 'interim' house ownership certificates and plot allotment letters to thousands of beneficiaries at a state-level programme held in Panchkula, near here.

Reaffirming the state government's commitment, the Chief Minister said that no poor family in Haryana would remain homeless, underscoring the resolve of the 'double-engine' government to ensure inclusive growth.

He added that 1,144 beneficiaries in Sector-23 in Jagadhri received interim ownership certificates under the Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana, while 3,884 rural beneficiaries received plot allotment letters across 58 villages under the Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana 2.0.

CM Saini emphasised that these initiatives go beyond housing construction, they reflect the broader goal of empowering the weakest sections of society.

Beneficiaries were identified transparently, ensuring that only the deserving beneficiaries get the benefit, the Chief Minister said.

No favouritism, no recommendations were made, just need-based assistance was provided, he said, describing it as a milestone in transparent and accountable governance.

The Chief Minister also assured that no irregularities or corruption were allowed in the implementation process.

All data and procedures have been kept digital and transparent, and beneficiaries were selected entirely on merit, CM Saini said.

Highlighting the role of a 'double-engine' government, the Chief Minister said, "We have kept our promise, land has been provided, and financial assistance has been extended for house construction. This has only been possible due to strong coordination between the Centre and the state."

Sharing key achievements, CM Saini said under the first phase of the Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana, 15,256 families in 14 cities have been already allotted 30-square-yard plots.

A Rs 2.5 lakh subsidy per household is being provided under PMAY-Urban 2.0 for house construction, he added.

Besides, in rural areas under Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana 2.0, the process to allot plots to 1.58 lakh applicants in 561 villages is underway, he said.

The rural beneficiaries will receive Rs 1.38 lakh under PMAY (Gramin), Rs 12,000 for toilets under the Swachh Bharat Mission, and 90 days of unskilled labour wages under MGNREGA, or Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, the Chief Minister added.

He said that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) so far 69,150 houses have been built in rural areas with Rs 579 crore in assistance, while 77,900 houses have been constructed in urban areas under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Shehri) with Rs 1,650 crore support.

The Chief Minister added that the state government has ushered in a new era of development, transforming not just housing, but also bringing revolutionary improvements in education, healthcare, employment, and basic infrastructure.

"Youth are becoming self-reliant, women feel safer, and farmers are more prosperous. This is just the beginning. Our goal is that no family in Haryana should be without a roof over their head," he said.

Speaking at the event, State Development and Panchayats Minister Krishan Lal Panwar lauded the Chief Minister's leadership, saying historic decisions are being taken for the welfare of the poor, youth, and women.

He said that under the guidance of CM Saini, housing initiatives in both rural and urban areas have been fast-tracked.

Unlike previous governments, where plots remained on paper, today beneficiaries receive both registered ownership and possession, he added.

