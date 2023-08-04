Haryana Cabinet approves fresh teacher transfer policy

Chandigarh, Aug 4 (IANS) To ensure equitable, demand-based distribution of teachers and heads of schools to protect academic interest of students and optimise job satisfaction amongst employees, the Haryana Cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday approved the draft of the Teacher Transfer Policy, 2023, by repealing the Teacher Transfer Policy, 2016.

The Teachers Transfer Policy was notified in 2016 and was revised in 2017, an official statement said.

Certain changes were also made subsequently from time to time. Over the period of time the department experienced certain challenges in implementing the current policy.

"It is considered to repeal the policy and introduce a new policy by amending few existing provisions, introducing some new provisions and making it concise and precise," added the statement.

To keep up the morale of families of soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation, the Cabinet revised "Compassionate Appointment (for the family member of Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces killed in Battle Casualty) Policy, 2023.

This policy will come into force with prospective effect.

For providing a comprehensive mechanism to ban unregulated deposit schemes, other than deposits taken in the ordinary course of business, and to protect the interest of depositors, the Cabinet framed rules under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Scheme Act, 2019.

These rules, passed by the Cabinet, shall be called Haryana Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Rules, 2023 and will come into force on the date of their publication in the official gazette.

