Mahagathbandhan leaders welcomed SC decision on Rahul

Patna, Aug 4 (IANS) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict staying the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Modi surname criminal defamation case.

"This is a big jolt to the propaganda and compromised system of the BJP. If this would not happen, they would continue their conspiracy against lawmakers of opposition parties and make them stay outside the parliamentary system. Satyamev Jayate," he said.

Congress MLA Ajit Sharma said: “We welcome the decision of the Supreme Court. It is not only a victory of Rahul Gandhi but it is a victory of the people of the country."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.