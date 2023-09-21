Hardcore criminal, wanted in several cases, held by Special Cell on return to Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested a hardcore criminal, who was wanted for murder, attempt to murder, firing on police, and other serious crimes, as he returned to the city to meet his associates, a police official on Thursday,

The accused, identified as Mohd Zakir, a resident of Govind Puri, was also found involved in criminal cases of murder, attempt to murder, firing on police teams, arms act, etc. in Delhi since 2013.

According to police, on Thursday, a specific input was received that Zakir, a proclaimed offender, would come to meet his associate near Akshardham Flyover on NH-9.

"Accordingly, a trap was laid, and he was apprehended from near Akshardham Flyover," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Alok Kumar said.

Zakir, a hardcore criminal, was, along with his associates, arrested in 2013 in a murder case in which one person was killed by them in a scuffle during Murti Visarjan at Kalindi Kunj.

"Then, in 2016, he was arrested in an attempt to murder case lodged at Khyala police station. During the arrest, the accused also opened fire on the police party. In the same year, he was again arrested in another case of attempt to murder at Faridabad, in which he, along with co-accused Ranjeet, injured a neighbour during a scuffle," the DCP said.

"In 2018, he got bail in the Khyala case, and since then he has not been attending the court proceedings. In 2022, he was declared a proclaimed offender, and in June 2022, a reward of Rs 20,000 was declared on his arrest by Delhi Police," he said.

"After being declared a PO, the accused escaped and hid at a remote place in Dimapur, Nagaland, arranged by one of his friends in the area. Today, when the accused came to Delhi to meet his associates and family, he was apprehended," the DCP added.

