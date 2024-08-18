Harbhajan Singh calls for ‘justice and introspection’ over Kolkata medic’s rape-murder

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) Cricketer-turned-politician Harbhajan Singh shared his "deep pain, anguish and intense outrage" over brutalising a Kolkata-based junior doctor that has led to nation-wide protests in demand for justice.

The Aam Aadmi Party MP took to his X handle and shared an open two-page letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, over the delay in justice for the 31-year-old Kolkata rape and murder victim.

Beginning his missive with “a call for justice and introspection,” and addressed to the government of West Bangal, CBI, and citizens of India, Singh wrote of the “unspeakable act of violence that shook conscience of all of us.”

He urged CM Banerjee as well as West Bengal Governor C. V. Ananda Bose to act “swiftly and decisively.”

Calling the incident “not just a heinous crime against one individual but a grave assault on the dignity and safety of every woman in our society,” Singh pointed to the deeply rooted ill in society and the need for systemic change and action by the concerned authorities.

"The fact that such an atrocity could occur within the premises of a medical institution, a place dedicated to healing and saving lives, is both shocking and unacceptable," Singh wrote.

The Rajya Sabha MP went on to question: "The medical community is already working in challenging conditions. With such incidents, how can we expect them to perform their duties with dedication when their own safety is so gravely compromised?"

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered while on duty at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. This incident triggered massive nation-wide protests, calling for safety of women and severe punishment to the criminals.

“The safety and dignity of women are non-negotiable. The perpetrators of this heinous crime must face the full weight of the law, and the punishment must be exemplary. Only then can we begin to restore faith in our system,” Singh posted on his X, along with his letter.

