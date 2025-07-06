Hansal Mehta recalls his not-to-healthy plan which led to a stunt in his heart

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Being a director means staying away from home for long periods of time, making it extremely difficult to lead a healthy lifestyle. Renowned filmmaker Hansal Mehta recalled his not-to-healthy plan during the shoot of Kangana Ranaut's "Simran" which ultimately led to a stunt in his heart a year later.

His latest IG post read, "Long outdoor shoots don’t have to be stressful. They can be meditative - if you’re not busy running away from yourself.

While making Simran I spent months doing just that. Escaping pressure with food, drink, anything that numbed. It didn’t help. Less than a year later I had a stent in my heart. Denial it turns out isn’t much of a health plan."

However, Mehta learned his lesson and now whenever he is on an outdoor shoot, he makes sure to stay in an apartment with a kitchen and cooks his own food, along with regular exercise.

"Since then, I follow one rule: always stay in an apartment with a kitchen. I carry a few basic appliances (most of which I leave behind for someone on the crew), cook my own food, exercise, shoot and somewhere along the way I’ve learned to enjoy my own company," the 'Aligarh' maker added.

The post also included a picture of his meal with Rajma rice and eggs, with a side of some raw onions.

"This plate — rajma, Sri Lankan purple rice, eggs, raw onion may not win points on presentation. But it’s made with intention. Maybe like the stories I tell now."

"Filmmaking doesn’t have to kill you. If done right and balanced with time for oneself it can do the opposite. It can keep you alive," the 'Scoop' maker concluded.

Mehta's last release was the nerve-chilling thriller "The Buckingham Murders" starring Kareena Kapoor, Keith Allen, Ranveer Brar, Prabhleen Sandhu, Sarah-Jane Dias, and Manish Gandhi in crucial roles, along with others.

