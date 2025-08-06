Guwahati Airport's new terminal set to open in November: Assam CM

Guwahati, Aug 6 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday, shared several glimpses of the much-anticipated terminal of the Guwahati International Airport, announcing that the project is nearing completion and will be ready for operations by November this year.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Sarma said, "Offering you some exclusive glimpses from the upcoming @GuwahatiAirport T2. On the verge of completion, it will boost connectivity in North East and also enhance connectivity for our neighbour Bhutan. Come November, get ready to fly in to a whole new experience."

The new terminal, being developed as part of a broader infrastructure upgrade, is expected to significantly improve air travel capacity and passenger experience in the Northeast.

Equipped with modern amenities and expanded facilities, T2 aims to handle a growing volume of domestic and international flights, positioning Guwahati as a key aviation hub for the region.

Officials have indicated that the terminal will not only enhance connectivity within India but also strengthen cross-border links with Bhutan and other neighbouring countries, fostering both tourism and trade.

The expansion of the Guwahati airport comes at a time when the Northeast is witnessing increased focus on infrastructure development, particularly in transportation and logistics.

With the new terminal nearing launch, travellers can expect upgraded facilities, smoother operations, and a modern travel experience.

The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati has demonstrated a strong operational performance in the first quarter of the current financial year, posting significant year-on-year growth in both aircraft movements and passenger traffic.

A spokesperson of the Guwahati airport said that between April and June 2025, the LGBIA in Guwahati posted a significant year-on-year growth in both aircraft movements and passenger traffic.

This performance reaffirms the airport's role as a critical aviation hub in Northeast India and reflects the increasing demand for air connectivity across the region, she said.

According to the spokesperson, with continuous investments in infrastructure, technology, and passenger experience, LGBIA continues to support the region's economic integration with the rest of the country and abroad.

During the quarter under review, LGBIA handled 12,470 aircraft movements and 1.81 million passengers, both registering double-digit growth when compared with the same period last year.

