Assam CM highlights stark disparities in girls’ education in state

Guwahati, Aug 6 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday raised alarm over the deep-rooted socio-cultural inequalities affecting young girls in different parts of the state, citing widespread instances of child marriage and lack of access to education in certain regions.

Speaking at a public gathering, Sarma contrasted the lives of girls in urban centers like Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Silchar — where education and career development are encouraged — with those in more backward areas, where child marriage remains a grim reality.

“In some regions, girls as young as 12 are becoming mothers, while in our cities, girls of the same age are in school, dreaming of careers,” he said. The Chief Minister pointed to disturbing practices in rural pockets where girls are reportedly married off between the ages of 9 and 12, often becoming the third wife in polygamous households.

“There are 14-year-old girls living as third wives, their education cut short, married off young, and burdened with motherhood far too early,” Sarma said, expressing concern.

He described such scenarios as a stark contrast to the lives of their peers in urban Assam, many of whom are pursuing higher education.

Calling for a collective push towards social reform, CM Sarma said the state must confront these disparities head-on.

“We cannot ignore the fact that while one part of Assam progresses with education and empowerment, another remains shackled by regressive traditions. This divide must be addressed,” he stressed.

The Chief Minister’s remarks come amid ongoing efforts by the Assam government to curb child marriage and promote girls' education, particularly in vulnerable and marginalized communities.

CM Sarma on Wednesday kick-started the second phase of ambitious Nijut Moina scheme to help the education of girl child across the state. Under the second phase, at least 4 lakh girls in Assam are set to receive financial support to carry out their education.

The Chief Minister argued that this initiative was launched to eradicate child marriage from the state.

He said, “We have renewed our fight against child marriage with the launch of #NijutMoina2.0, which will cover over 4 lakh girls in Assam and save them from child marriage, whilst giving wings to their educational dreams.”

The eligible girl students from the Higher Secondary, Under Graduate, Post Graduate, B.Ed and Integrated Teacher Education Programme are covered under Nijut Moina initiative.

