Gurugram traffic police creates 12 km green corridor to transport heart

Gurugram, May 2 (IANS) The Gurugram traffic police on Tuesday created a 12 km green corridor for an ambulance to transport a heart from the IGI Airport to the Medanta Hospital.

Virender Vij, DCP (traffic), said, "Due to the green corridor, the ambulance covered a distance of 12 km from the Gurugram-Delhi border to the Medanata hospitalin Sector 38 in seven minutes, from 5:08 pm to 5:15 pm, which during peak hours can take 15-20 minutes."

As the time frame for transplanting heart is limited to six hours, owing to heavy traffic congestion, the ambulances often lose critical time.

"Gurugram traffic police coordinated with Delhi police to ensure signal-free green corridor to be created on the route to help save critical time and timely dilevery of the organ," Vij said.

