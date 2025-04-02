Gurugram Police unearths Rs 80.12 crore cyber crime fraud committed by 13 accused across India

Gurugram, April 2 (IANS) The cyber crimes teams of the Gurugram Police have arrested 13 cyber criminals who defrauded people across India in 8,369 complaints worth Rs 80.12 crore, police said on Wednesday.

The arrested were identified as Atul Kumar, Rohit, Meenu Chaudhary, Yatin Kumar Pathak, Rahul, Munesh, Aditiya Chaturvedi, Avinash Sharma, Ram Prakash, Mujummil, Nilofar, Abhishek Kumar Mishra and Harshit Shukla.

The accused were arrested by different teams of the Cyber Crime Police Station of the Gurugram Police. According to the police, after reviewing the data of the 10 mobile phones by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), six SIM cards were recovered, and it was found that the accused were involved in fraud of about Rs 80.12 crore and around 8,369 complaints were registered against them across India.

An official said that around 327 cases were registered across India, and out of these, 18 cases were registered against them in Haryana, including six in Gurugram.

“The accused used to dupe people in the name of investment in the share market, loan fraud and making dabit,” said Priyanshu Diwan, ACP (Cyber Crime).

He said that the police also recovered SIM cards and mobile phones used in the crime.

“Further action is being taken regularly on the information obtained/collected by examining the devices recovered from the arrested cyber fraudsters by the police,” he said.

ACP Diwan said the Gurugram Police Cyber Crime teams are constantly taking necessary action against cyber criminals.

“Police have also arrested 31 bank officials in the last year. We are closely working with other agencies and organisations to counter these frauds. We appealed to the public to steer clear of such dubious callers and advised caution in sharing personal details to strangers stalking them online,” he added.

“The cyber fraudsters commit fraud by luring people with good profits, investing in the stock market, share market, in the name of buying/selling cheap goods online, sextorting through video calls on WhatsApp, morphing, sending links through various means, telegram, posing as a customs officer/police officer in the name of implicating false case, in the name of issuing a No-Objection Certificate, digitally arresting people by showing the fear of implicating them in a criminal case, etc,” he said.

