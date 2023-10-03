Gurugram: Gangster tries to commit suicide in police custody

Gurugram, Oct 3 (IANS) Notorious gangster Kaushal Chaudhary, who is on police remand, allegedly attempted suicide in police custody on Tuesday, sources said.

The Palam Vihar Crime Branch unit of the Gurugram Police had brought Kaushal on a production warrant to investigate a case.

An official told IANS on the condition of anonymity that the gangster tried to commit suicide by cutting the vein of his neck with a shaving machine.

The police, however, managed to stop him from harming himself, and also provided him with first aid.

"Gangster Kaushal had told the police that he wanted to get the shaving done. A barber was then called from a nearby salon. During this, Kaushal tried to cut the vein on his neck while shaving with the machine. The Crime Branch personnel, however, prevented that from happening," a highly placed police source said.

