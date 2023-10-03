Haryanvi singer, associate held for threatening music company director

Gurugram, Oct 3 (IANS) The crime branch unit of Gurugram police has arrested a Haryanvi singer and his associate for allegedly threatening to kill a music company director, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Haryanvi singer Manoj alias Guru Haryanvi, a resident of Hisar, and Deepak alias Kachcha, a resident of Sonepat, who introduced himself to the victim as the nephew of gangster Kala Jathedi.

On September 29, the director of Gem Tunes Music Company told the police that on September 17, a person named Deepak, who claimed to be the nephew of gangster Kala Jathedi, threatened to kill him over phone if he did not break the artiste bond with Guru Haryanvi.

Based on his complaint, a case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered at the Sector-37 police station.

During investigation, the crime branch team nabbed the suspects and seized two mobile phones from their possession.

The interrogation of the accused revealed that Guru Haryanvi had a five-year agreement with Gem Tunes Music Company, which said the company would release 10-12 songs in a year besides organising live shows, but the music company allegedly did not do so.

"Due to this, Guru Haryanvi, along with Deepak, asked the company's director to break the agreement and even threatened to kill him if he did not do so. Deepak has a criminal history, which includes cases of murder, attempt to murder and under the Arms Act registered against him in Sonepat district," said Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime).

