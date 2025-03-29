Gurugram: ED attaches commercial properties worth Rs 5.61 crores in Sonipat Mall

Gurugram March 29 (IANS) Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Gurugram Office has provisionally attached Proceeds of Crime (POC) in the form of immovable properties viz eight commercial spaces/shops in TDI Mall situated at G.T. Road, Kundli, Sonipat in Haryana, officials said.

The property is valued at Rs 5.61 crore of M/s TDI Infrastructure Ltd. under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, on being found involved in the offence of money laundering.

The action comes after ED initiated an investigation on the basis of three criminal complaints in August 2020 filed by Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) in the Hon’ble Special Environment Court, Kurukshetra against M/s TDI Infrastructure Ltd. and its Directors viz. Ravinder Kumar Taneja, Kamal Taneja and Devki Nandan Taneja.

The investigating agency initiated the action for violation of provisions of the Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and the Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, in its developed residential townships viz ‘Kingsburry Apartments’, ‘My Floor 2’ and ‘Tuscan City’ located at Kundli, Sonipat.

An official said that the investigation revealed that the company was statutorily mandated to treat the sewage water/domestic effluent, generated since the start of occupation, by installing standardised STPs after obtaining CTO from the HSPCB, followed by its regular operation and maintenance.

However, the company failed to comply and was found collecting untreated sewage water in a cemented collection tank and discharging the same using tankers on open land for percolation, thereby causing enormous damage to public health and the environment.

By contravening the above mandatory provisions of the Air Act and Water Act, M/s TDI Infrastructure Ltd. thus generated POC to the extent of Rs 5.61 Crore and kept enjoying the same.

Meanwhile, on Friday, ED, Gurugram Zonal Office had also attached Proceeds of Crime (POC) worth Rs 29 lakh, which includes six immovable properties belonging to Raviraj Kumar and his wife Kumari Pinki in Nalanda, Bihar and one fixed deposit bank account of Vijay Kishan Chaudhary.

On Thursday, the ED Gurugram Zonal office had also attached assets worth Rs 44.55 crore on 26.03.2025 related to Dharam Singh Chhoker former MLA and his two son Sikandar Chhoker, Vikas Chhoker and their companies M/s Sai Aaina Farms Pvt. Ltd. etc. under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in a case of cheating more than 1500 homebuyers and siphoning of more than Rs 500 crore.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.