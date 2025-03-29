Rakul Preet Singh shares her fond memories of enjoying ice-cream at India Gate

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh has shared her fondest memories of enjoying ice-cream at the India Gate in the national capital during her childhood.

The actress recently attended the ongoing edition of the Lakme Fashion Week in the BKC area of Mumbai where she interacted with IANS, and spoke about how she balances food indulgence with fitness, her upcoming movie and her childhood memories.

Sharing her memories of enjoying ice-cream at the India Gate, she told IANS, “In the evening, we used to tell our parents that we have to go for ice-cream. And then we used to go to India Gate. And I remember I was in high school when Magnum (ice-cream) came. We used to go to India Gate to eat Magnum”.

The actress was wearing a dress, which in her own words, resembled the “Magnum Rich chocolate” ice-cream. The dress was crafted by an international designer based out of Kuwait.

Talking about maintaining fitness while indulging in food, the actress told IANS, “I think a balance of everything is very important in life. I'm very health conscious and everyone knows this. But being conscious doesn't mean keeping yourself off certain indulgences. I think it's always about balance. There are days when I'm on a holiday, and I indulge in everything. I have an ice-cream, I eat pizza, burger, and everything. But that doesn't mean I eat that all day”.

She further mentioned, “So if I eat in one meal, then I try to compensate in the other. Or even if I eat all through the day, I go on a holiday for 3-4 days and then come back on track. So I think it's all about largely 80% following a disciplined life. And 20% here and there, enjoy your indulgences”.

She also spoke about her upcoming movie ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ and said that since she has worked with the team of the film earlier, there's a different level of comfort. She shared, “This time, we had double fun and I hope the audience have double fun too when the film comes out”.

For her, fashion has always been all about comfort.

She continued, “I think you can put your best foot forward in fashion only if you're feeling comfortable in what you're wearing. So for me, comfort, comfort, comfort. And that's what makes you look stylish”.

She also shared her opinion on freedom of expression and responsibility, as she said, “Anything you do in the public eye, when you're a public figure, you have to take actions with responsibility. And fashion, I always believe in dressing up according to occasion. If you're going to a temple, you'll dress up like a temple. If you're running errands or going to the gym, you'll dress up like a gym. If you're going out for dinner, you'll dress up like you're coming to a fashion event”.

“So for me, I'm somebody who believes, dress for the occasion, dress right and enjoy your fashion within that boundary”, she added.

