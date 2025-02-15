Gurugram civic polls: Will fight elections on developmental issues, says BJP

Gurugram, Feb 15 (IANS) Rajya Sabha MP and Gurugram election in-charge Subhash Barala said that the BJP is confident of winning the civic elections and claimed that the mayor, chairman and all councillors would be elected by the BJP, and a triple-engine government would be formed in Haryana.

While talking to the media at the Gurugram BJP office, Barala also slammed the Congress, saying that the public has rejected Congress in the local civic elections and Congress has also already accepted defeat.

After the list of candidates was released in the civic elections, Barala reached Gurugram to hold a meeting of workers and said that in the civic elections, the BJP will go among the people with the issues of development and good governance and will appeal to the voters to vote in favour of BJP.

He said that the BJP's ‘Sankalp Patra’ will be released soon, adding that the names of the candidates for the Manesar Municipal Corporation area will also be announced soon.

He said that with the blessings of the public and the hard work of the workers, the lotus will bloom in all 36 wards of Gurugram, and the mayor will also be from BJP.

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said that the Assembly elections are over, the session is over, and the Congress party has not yet chosen the Leader of the Opposition.

Barala said that the Congress does not seem serious about the civic elections either. "We formed the government for the third time in Haryana on many issues, including good governance, equal development, and transparency. In the civic elections, we will seek votes from the public on the issues of the ward and the region," Barala added.

BJP District President Kamal Yadav said that the party has given tickets to dedicated workers in the civic elections.

"Our team of dedicated and loyal workers is ready to ensure that the lotus blooms in all the wards. The public is with us, so we do not face any challenges in the civic elections" he said.

Meanwhile, Seema Pahuja will fight on the Congress's Mayor ticket for Gurugram Municipal Corporation and Neeraj Yadav for Manesar Municipal Corporation.

