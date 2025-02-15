Bengaluru airport to be linked with new rail link: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Bengaluru, Feb 15 (IANS) Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Electronics, and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, announced on Saturday that new rail connectivity would soon be provided to link Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.

Speaking to the media at the Bengaluru party office after the press conference, the minister stated that a new railway track between Doddajala Railway Station and Bengaluru International Airport would be 7.9 kilometres long and include three stations.

"Of the total 7.9-kilometre track to the airport, 6.25 kilometres will be elevated, while 1.65 kilometres will be underground," he said. He also mentioned that Bengaluru International Airport is being connected with both suburban and metro rail lines.

He acknowledged the technical challenges involved in implementing the project and assured that the railway department is working swiftly to resolve them.

“During my last visit to Bengaluru, I travelled from a nearby railway station to the city, and it was a comfortable 45-minute journey. There are technical issues, including the need for a railway over the bridge. The team has completed the necessary work, and they will soon provide the blueprint. I will share it with you as soon as it is ready,” he said.

Addressing concerns over the metro fare hike, the Union Minister stated that the state government is solely responsible for the increase in ticket prices.

“All responsibilities related to the metro fall under the jurisdiction of the state government. Despite this, a committee for metro fare revision exists only in Karnataka, not in Delhi. Given these facts, it is incorrect to blame the BJP for the fare hike,” he said.

He further explained that similar policies apply in other major cities, including Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. Metro projects come under the purview of state governments, which have the authority to make all decisions related to metro services.

"The state government is accountable for all developments related to metro services. The Central government has not issued any directives regarding metro fares," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.