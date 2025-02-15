Legend 90 League: Rishi Dhawan's unbeaten 99 guides Chhattisgarh Warriors into final

Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Feb 15 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Warriors stormed into the final of the Legend 90 League after an emphatic eight-wicket victory over Rajasthan Kings in Qualifier 1 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium here on Saturday. Rishi Dhawan was the star of the night, playing a stunning unbeaten knock of 99* off just 41 balls to guide his team home with ease.

Batting first, Rajasthan Kings posted a competitive 171/4 in their allotted 90 balls. The innings was set up by opener Phil Mustard, who played a sensational knock of 77 off 34 balls, smashing six fours and six sixes. His aggressive start put Rajasthan in a strong position early on. Captain Faiz Fazal and Gaurav Tinar chipped in with crucial contributions to push the total past 170. However, Chhattisgarh’s bowlers managed to contain the Kings in the latter half. Abhimanyu Mithun was the pick of the bowlers, taking two wickets, while Kevon Cooper chipped in with one.

Chhattisgarh Warriors, who finished as table-toppers in the league stage, lived up to their reputation with a commanding chase. Despite losing Martin Guptill for a golden duck, they never looked in trouble, thanks to Rishi Dhawan’s breathtaking knock.

Dhawan took charge from the outset, smashing 14 boundaries and four sixes at a staggering strike rate of 241.46. His innings single-handedly dismantled Rajasthan’s bowling attack. Skipper Gurkeerat Singh Mann also played a vital role, scoring a quickfire 59 off 29 balls to ensure the chase never lost momentum.

With Rajasthan struggling in the field due to dropped catches and misfields, Chhattisgarh made the most of their opportunities. Dhawan, unfortunately, fell just one run short of a well-deserved century but ensured his team reached the target with 13 balls to spare.

Despite the loss, Rajasthan Kings still have another chance to reach the final. They will face Delhi Royals, who won the Eliminator against Gujarat Samp Army, in Qualifier 2 on February 16. The winner will face Chhattisgarh Warriors in the summit clash on February 17.

